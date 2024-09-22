Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hikurangi Subduction Zone: Undersea landslides off Hawke’s Bay point to past mega-quakes

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Hikurangi Subduction Zone: A credible magnitude-8.9 earthquake and tsunami scenario. Video / East Coast LAB
  • The Hikurangi Subduction Zone is New Zealand’s biggest fault zone - and its main earthquake and tsunami threat.
  • Fresh geological evidence indicates both “slow” and large, sudden quakes can occur in a poorly understood part of the zone off Hawke’s Bay.
  • The most recent event 600 years ago was big enough to have forced down the coastline near Napier.

Ancient traces of massive undersea landslides has transformed scientists’ understanding of our biggest fault zone - and its ability to unleash tsunami-generating mega-quakes off the Hawke’s Bay coast.

The Hikurangi Subduction Zone marks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand