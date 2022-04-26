Police cordoned off a Whanganui street after a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police cordoned off a Whanganui street after a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A high-profile lawyer remains in intensive care following an alleged assault in Whanganui's CBD.

Mark John Bullock was seriously injured and was flown to Wellington Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning where he remains in a serious condition.

Police would be following up with a large number of witnesses throughout the week but still wanted to hear from anyone who hadn't come forward.

Forestry worker Villiome Nuku Kuruyabaki, 23, appeared before the registrar in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday and entered no plea to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Mark John Bullock with intent to injure.

Defence lawyer Mark Mcghie sought a remand for three weeks so he could obtain disclosure from police.

Kuruyabaki was remanded on bail, with strict conditions including a 24-hour curfew unless working, not to contact his victim, not to drink alcohol or enter licensed premises and not to apply for a passport, to reappear on May 17 to enter a plea.

Whanganui police were called to the intersection of Taupō Quay and Victoria Ave at 2am on Saturday after receiving reports a man had been assaulted.

Police cordoned off a Whanganui street after a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The scene was cordoned off until 9.30am, while officers scoured the area.

Bullock was born and bred in Whanganui where he began his legal career in 1994 and now has his name above the door at legal firm Bullock and Associates Lawyers.

Colleagues did not wish to comment when approached by Open Justice.

Whanganui Water Ski Club captain Nick Bakker said he remembered Bullock from when he brought his kids to the club about 10 years ago.

"He was real cool, he would come down and hang out when we were having a barbecue. He enjoyed the social side of things," Bakker said.

Bullock is well thought of in the community, he said.

Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220423/8447 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.