Daryl Walker was supplying up to 113 grams of methamphetamine a day. However, he was such an addict he would inject it into himself.

Daryl Ian George Walker has also spent so much time in prison because of his drug offending that he’s been free for only five of the 20 years his daughter has been alive.

The 50-year-old appeared in the Hamilton District Court today for sentencing on multiple drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine (or P) for supply. He told Judge Brett Crowley he was ready to start to turn his life around, and had made inquiries about rehabilitation at Odyssey House.

The Hamilton man had his phone tapped by police for three months, between May and August last year.

Text messages revealed he was supplying up to three or four ounces - or 85 to 113 grams - of P a day to various people.

When his property was searched, on August 5, he was found in possession of 8g of P and admitted he’d washed about 3g down the sink.

The drugs had been stored in two large plastic containers found in the sink.

He also had a .22 semi-automatic firearm and “multiple” rounds of ammunition.

Police also found 10 millilitres of the class B controlled drug GBL and one ounce of cannabis.

When questioned, Walker said he had the gun for protection but didn’t have a firearms licence.

Lawyer Wayne Dollimore said Walker’s section 27 cultural report was “very powerful” and highlighted several sensitive issues that would prove a causal link to his “deep-seated addiction”.

“It was accepted by the prosecution [at his sentence indication] that he had a deep-seated addiction and intravenously injected methamphetamine ... shows how much he was using.

“His addiction is at a very high level.”

One of the sensitive issues Walker’s report highlighted was the death of his brother when he was young.

Walker told Judge Crowley he blamed himself for his young brother’s death. If he hadn’t been chasing him that day, he would never have drowned.

“My 20-year-old daughter, I have spent 15 years in jail throughout her life.

“But the biggest thing is, I blame myself for the death of my brother when I was 5.

“If I wasn’t chasing him ... I just can’t get past that.”

He had a partner who had two young children, but believed she had given up on him since his arrest.

“She doesn’t answer the phone to me and I’ve started to come to terms that I have probably lost her.

“But I will still do my lag still to the Odyssey [House].”

The judge asked him if he’d ever been to Odyssey House before, to which Walker replied “No”.

“Never,” he said. “Because I was scared it might work, to be honest.”

Judge Crowley noted his “frank” pre-sentence report, which described his P use and how he ended up dealing drugs to fund his habit.

“It’s not difficult to see the trauma you have been through and why you would seek solace in drugs.

“It’s hard to believe that you could hold yourself responsible for something that happened when you were so young ... something you can’t move forward on.

“But I hope you understand that you can, but you need help, you can’t do it on your own.”

In handing down a jail term of two years and nine months in jail, he told Walker that he hoped he would succeed at Odyssey House.

But he warned him it was going to be hard.

“It’s remarkably difficult and much more difficult than what you think it’s going to be.

“I have known more than a dozen [to attend] ... at least half didn’t make it. They just found it too hard.

“I hope that you are able to see it through ... I wish you well.”

Judge Crowley also ordered the destruction of the firearm and seizure of about $30,000 in cash found at Walker’s house.

His $1040 in fines were remitted due to his jail sentence.