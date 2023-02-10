Club badges and colours.

An exciting major change is happening on the football scene in Kāpiti and Horowhenua.

While the Kāpiti Coast United, Waikanae, Paekākāriki, Ōtaki and Manakau clubs will continue, an overarching club called Horowhenua Coastal Football Club (HCFC) has been created for youth and senior players.

Waikanae Football Club president Charlie Sturman said the HCFC initiative started in July last year when the clubs got together to look at the future of football in both districts.

“There’s a big catchment but with players moving from one club to the other it was diluting the talent.

“We said we should work together somehow to create a higher calibre of senior football [men’s and women’s] and to incorporate all the teams.

“We also included the youth, from 13-year-olds upwards, because that’s where they play the development leagues.”

The change wasn’t easy, especially with rivalry between the clubs, but “we’ve overcome that for the development of football within the region”.

“We still have that local rivalry, from a social perspective, so each club will have their own casual teams as they have today, and play each other.

“But from a tier one football, we wanted it to be everyone, so we can really show the talent from Kāpiti and Horowhenua.”

Another reason was that a lot of youth players were going outside of Kāpiti and Horowhenua, into places like Wellington, “because they feel it’s better quality, better players”.

“We want to stop that and keep those kids here and play for their local team.”

Sturman said there was a working group from each club which met on a weekly basis “to move this forward”.

“We are going to become a separate entity so will be a not-for-profit organisation. When that happens we will create a proper board.”

He said the initiative was “really exciting” but noted not everyone was happy with it, especially because of rivalries, “but we need to look at the bigger picture”.

“If you were going to ask me five or six years ago would this ever happen, my answer would have been no, because there wasn’t the will as well as the rivalries, but we’ve overcome that which I think has been a massive achievement.

“We’ve got fantastic quality coaches that are coaching across the whole club.

“These are high-end, highly trained coaches that will bring fantastic development for our senior and youth players.”

Sturman said a key aim was to “knock on the door of central league” in three to five years time.

“It’s something that wouldn’t have been able to have been achieved if we continued the way we were.”

Meanwhile, a competition is under way to design a badge for the newly formed HCFC to identify it.

It is seeking a design that references such things as the two districts, or all of the local clubs — Paekākāriki, Kāpiti Coast United, Waikanae, Ōtaki and Manakau, as well as links to football.

Three of the best designs will be chosen and developed with the help of a professional graphic designer.

The three designs will then be put out for people to vote via social media, and the winning design will become the badge of HCFC.

Entries are open for anyone, draw your design and send it through to footballonthecoast@gmail.com or send a message to the club via its Facebook page Horowhenua Coastal FC. Entries close on Tuesday, February 28, 5pm.



