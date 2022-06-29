Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Heritage v Housing culture war comes to a head today. All you need to know

5 minutes to read
Both sides agree the future identity of Auckland is at stake. Photo / Alex Burton

Both sides agree the future identity of Auckland is at stake. Photo / Alex Burton

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

Auckland councillors will take the next step today in a long-running culture war over the city's urban identity between residents who want to preserve suburbs of historic housing and advocates pushing for greater intensification. Super

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.