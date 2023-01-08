Lloyd Chapman with his recent book.

Lloyd Chapman, from Ōtaki, has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community and heritage rose preservation.

Chapman said he was “humbled and slightly embarrassed” with the New Year Honours accolade.

It was the third ONZM awarded to his family.

“First my wife Ann, then our daughter Nicole Murray, and now me.

“I’m the least significant.”

Chapman established the Trinity Farm rose nursery in 1988 with his wife Ann, growing heritage roses across 1.2ha of land, home to 1500 roses.

His interest in roses stemmed from a young age.

“My mother Joy was a well-known rosarian in Central Otago.

“I think my fascination with roses must be genetically inherited.”

Asked what it was about roses that appealed so much, he said, “Their history and diversity as well as the fact New Zealand is recognised as significant in the world of roses.”

In 2007, he had the most extensive collection of the wichuraiana (memorial) rose family in the world, distributing these throughout New Zealand and donating cuttings to public plantings including to the Pauatahanui Burial Ground in Porirua.

Chapman is a member of Heritage Roses New Zealand, contributing to many articles in the Heritage Roses New Zealand Journal, and has been a guest speaker at several Historic Roses conferences.

In other areas, he was a founding member and secretary of Keep Ōtaki Beautiful in the 1990s, helping the Kapiti Coast District Council purchase and transform a piece of land into a community park.

He is the founding member and secretary of Energise Ōtaki, which aims to make Ōtaki self-sufficient in energy and facilitated the redeployment of thermal solar panels to the solar farm in Ōtaki in 2018.

Chapman purchased the Ōtaki Mail community newspaper in 2013 following potential closure and published monthly community news and stories until retiring as editor in 2021.

Asked what had given him the most satisfaction, when looking back at his achievements, he said, “Three decades of collecting and conserving heritage roses, 53 years of married bliss, and living to the age of 77.”



