Genealogist and author Alan Hall conducting a previous guided tour of Te Awamutu's CBD. Photo / Supplied

As part of Heritage Month, residents can learn the stories behind some of Te Awamutu’s iconic commercial buildings on a guided walk of the town centre.

For the past seven years, Sandra Metcalfe and the New Zealand Society of Genealogists Te Awamutu Branch have researched the social history of 32 of Te Awamutu’s commercial buildings.

“What started as a seemingly simple project to gather facts about each building grew considerably, and member Alan Hall took on the task of turning the information into a book,” says Metcalfe.

The book has been a labour of love for all involved, and they’re thrilled that A Bricks & Mortar Legacy: Stories of Commercial Buildings in Te Awamutu 1890 – 1957 is almost complete and on track for publication mid-year.

Hall says, “We’re delighted that the book contains such comprehensive information about the design and construction of the buildings, and how the buildings have been used.”

Included are photos that have been sourced from family albums and museum collections to show the development of the buildings and town centre.

The book is nearing completion.

Through the many conversations with people connected to the buildings and at public events such as talks and previous guided walks, interesting stories from the past have been unearthed.

Metcalfe said people had enjoyed the opportunity to rekindle memories, reminisce and take a walk down memory lane.

“Many have also commented that they now look quite differently at the buildings,” she says.

“Instead of simply walking past, they pay attention to the architectural features, the stained glass windows, pressed steel soffits and what is happening above veranda level.

“It has given people a much greater appreciation of the beauty of some of our older commercial buildings.

Ahier's Building photographed in 2017 at the start of the project illustrates how quickly the CBD can change. Photo / Dean Taylor

“At our public consultations between 2017-21, it was great to hear stories from the past, and how keen people were for the information about the buildings to be retained in a book that can be shared with generations to come.”

Metcalfe and Hall are once again providing a guided walk through Te Awamutu’s town centre as part of Heritage Month in conjunction with Waipā Libraries.

Previous guided walk of Te Awamutu's CBD. Photo / Supplied

Join them on Wednesday, February 21, at 5.30pm and learn more about the commercial buildings and hear stories of years gone by.

Numbers are limited and registration is essential. For more information and to register, go to www.waipalibraries.org.nz/events/te-awamutu-central-heritage-walk/51

