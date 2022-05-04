Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Heritage groups rally to save thousands of villas and bungalows going "out the door"

6 minutes to read
Many of the city's inner city early suburbs stand to lose special character status. Photo / File

Many of the city's inner city early suburbs stand to lose special character status. Photo / File

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

About half of the residents in Auckland's St Marys Bay are expected to voice their anger and opposition at the prospect of their historic villas being rezoned for high density housing.

St Marys Bay, along

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.