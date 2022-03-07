All that remains of the heritage bach on the Nelson Boulder Bank destroyed by fire last November. Photo / Tracy Neal

A man accused of burning down a nationally significant heritage bach on Nelson's Boulder Bank has been found not guilty, because he was insane at the time.

The man, who appeared in court today via an audio link from a custody cell, was charged with intentional damage by fire following last November's inferno on the Boulder Bank – a large naturally-formed spit in the Nelson Haven.

The blaze was seen by hundreds and prompted multiple calls to emergency services. The fire service was helped by the Nelson Coastguard, but the small wooden building – built in the 1880s making it possibly the oldest of the six baches which remained, was completely destroyed.

The baches were officially recognised for their special character, said to be exemplary of the traditional and increasingly rare New Zealand seaside bach.

A bach on Nelson's Boulder Bank is one of only five remaining following last November's fire. Photo / Tracy Neal

The loss was felt keenly by the owner, Alan Cederman, and the wider community. He was reported at the time as saying he believed the fire was the result of arson, and the person responsible was in custody.

The bach ablaze on the Nelson Boulder Bank. Photo / Supplied

The Nelson Coastguard was called on to help the fire service but the bach was totally destroyed. Photo / Supplied

At a hearing in the Nelson District Court today to assess the man's mental state at the time of the offending, Judge Jo Rielly said based on evidence provided to the court, the man, was considered insane at the time.

She said health assessments found he suffered from schizophrenia, and harboured delusions about what was going on around him. The man, whose identity is suppressed, may also have had an autism spectrum disorder.

Along with the fire he was appeared on a raft of other charges related to incidents in August and September last year, including assault, assaulting police, threatening to kill, wilful damage, and committing an indecent act.

The man was found not guilty on each charge by reason of insanity, and remanded to a hospital or secure facility for further inquiries regarding his mental disposition, to appear again on April 4.

"We are putting this off for a report about where we go from here" Judge Rielly told him.

The baches have been the domain of seafaring families for decades, although some, including the one that was destroyed last November, were thought to have originated as rough shelters built by fishermen in the late 1800s.

Heritage New Zealand/Pouhere Taonga accorded the privately-owned baches heritage status several years ago, which protected them from a looming removal deadline. They sit on a portion of the Boulder Bank deemed recreation reserve, and which is managed by the Department of Conservation.