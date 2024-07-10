A woman who stole donations from a Hastings charity would’ve been supported “double fold” if she had spoken to those trying to help her about her situation.
The recent incident in a string of many at the Heretaunga Women’s Centre has highlighted the complex and changing needs of those struggling to make ends meet in Hawke’s Bay, further enforcing the need for crucial social services, centre staff said.
Services at the centre hub include counselling, courses and activities, therapies, financial and legal advice, support groups and referrals, access to resources and wellbeing practitioners, and a feed and playroom for mothers and infants.
Centre manager Deidre Venter, who started in the role this year, said she and her team have noticed a number of societal changes that have impacted the demand for services of women coming to the centre.
“We’ve had this kaupapa of sharing resources, and over the last nine months, we’ve seen a significant shift within our socioeconomic circumstances and within the community, and it’s all situated within the changes we saw after Cyclone Gabrielle,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.
A recent theft of a donations box saw one woman utilise the “kindness shelf” of free donated clothing.
After asking questions about service and taking a short tour, the woman quietly managed to release the donations box from the wall, hide the money inside some clothing she had chosen from the free clothing area, and leave.
Money from the box goes towards operational costs that help provide ongoing services at no or low cost.
The discovery was made the following day by a staff member, and the incident was also captured on CCTV.
Venter said it was more “disheartening” than anything for her and her team to know that a different choice could have been made, but it wasn’t taken at the time.
“The issue is we would have most likely supported that woman double fold if she had come to us and had the heart to share she was in a pinch or needed some support.
“There are so many things we could’ve offered her, but I wonder if sometimes the circumstances we find ourselves in as individuals and community members is that sometimes we don’t have the courage to say we need help.”
Venter thanked police and kaitiaki City Assist for their help. Police confirmed a complaint had been made, and a file was at the case assessment stage.
For Venter, it was “never simple” when it came to finding a solution to complex societal issues like this.
“In social services, we are experiencing much more need, but it’s not just the need; it’s the intensity of each individual’s situation,” she said.