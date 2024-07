Herbert Rd and the southern end of Dixon St are closed for a police operation.

Roads in Masterton are closed due to a police operation and people have been told to avoid the area.

Police advised at 3.30pm that Herbert Rd and the southern end of Dixon St were closed.

“People are advised to avoid the area”, police said in a statement.

Chanel College could still be accessed via Colombo Rd, police said.