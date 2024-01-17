Caleb & Karen take on the Back Beach sandhill. Photo / Janet Hunt

The Herald Summer Photo Competition has developed into a holiday tradition over its 20-year-plus history.

And this year’s contest is looking bigger and better than ever before.

We’ve invited readers to enter their favourite holiday snaps over the summer break, pictures that record Christmas festive fun, messing around in or on the water, or just kicking back, relaxing and soaking up some sunshine.

Image 1 of 10 : Kaia Davis (6) and Garth Davis are beached at Big Manly. Photo / Garth Davis

Whatever it is that floats your boat, tickles your fancy or catches your eye, you’ve been invited to make a picture and send it in to be in to win one of three Canon cameras.

There is no magic formula, style or theme apart from what Kiwis get up to during the summer festive holidays.

You could be fishing, surfing, playing cricket, swimming, jumping, camping, tramping, eating, drinking, sleeping or dancing.

The only criteria are fun and that it makes for a great picture.

Over the years we’ve had some cracking shots that still ring out above the norm.

Entrants this summer have been challenged to do the same and reach the bar that’s been set so high by our previous winners.

Entries can be seen at www.nzherald.co.nz/photocomp.