Herald Summer Photo Competition: Day nineteen entries

Sunflower fields - Cacia and Hunter. Photo / Cacia Wiggins

The Herald Summer Photo Competition has developed into a holiday tradition over its 20-year plus history.

And this year’s contest is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

We’re inviting readers to enter their favourite holiday snaps over the summer break, pictures that record your Christmas festive fun, messing around in or on the water, or just kicking back, relaxing and soaking up some sunshine.

Image 1 of 10 : Terror Squad of three - Tipene, Aidyn jnr and Kyra Photo / Setita Herangi

Whatever it is that floats your boat, tickles your fancy or catches your eye, make a picture and send it in to be in to win one of three Canon cameras.

There is no magic formula, style or theme apart from what Kiwis get up to during the summer festive holidays.

You could be fishing, surfing, playing cricket, swimming, jumping, camping, tramping, eating, drinking, sleeping or dancing.

The only criteria are fun and that it makes for a great picture.

Over the years we’ve had some cracking shots that still ring out above the norm.

Your challenge is to do the same and reach the bar that’s been set so high by our previous winners.

So grab your phone, camera or even a box brownie and get snapping.

As long as you can email your picture, we’ll put it into the mix and judge it against your peers.

Entries close on 17 January 2024, with the winners announced the following week.

Enter now at www.nzherald.co.nz/photocomp.