Which member of K-Pop group BTS is missing from this list: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V? Photo / AP

Which member of K-Pop group BTS is missing from this list: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V? Photo / AP

Test your brains with the Herald's morning quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the afternoon quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.