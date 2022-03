What animal does Mei Lee turn into when she gets too excited or stressed in the new Pixar film Turning Red? Photo / Disney+ via AP

What animal does Mei Lee turn into when she gets too excited or stressed in the new Pixar film Turning Red? Photo / Disney+ via AP

Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the morning quiz tomorrow.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.