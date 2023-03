The Monkees will release a new album called Good Times! to mark their 50 year anniversary, despite the death of prominent member, Davy Jones in 2012.

The Monkees will release a new album called Good Times! to mark their 50 year anniversary, despite the death of prominent member, Davy Jones in 2012.

Test your brains with the Herald’s afternoon quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the morning quiz tomorrow.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.