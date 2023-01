New Zealand Herald afternoon quiz: January 8 NZ Herald 8 Jan, 2023 02:00 AM Quick Read Save share Played by Aidan Turner, what was the first name of Captain Poldark in a BBC drama series that first aired in 2015? Photo / Supplied

Played by Aidan Turner, what was the first name of Captain Poldark in a BBC drama series that first aired in 2015? Photo / Supplied