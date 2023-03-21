Dramatic video captures the moment a man who allegedly attempted to rob the Henderson Valley Rd Gull was shot outside the Henderson police station. Video / Supplied

Loved ones have flooded social media with tributes for the gunman fatally wounded by police following a shooting rampage across West Auckland.

Friends and family have identified the victim of Friday’s shooting as David Lolie Leka Fononga.

“My ...heart can’t... I just saw you the other day,” a family member wrote on Facebook.

She said the pair were inseparable, and that Fononga deserved more.

“But I’m glad you always knew that we loved you. I’ll see you when the time is right.”

Another relative said he had been re-reading all his conversations with Fononga.

“There’s so much I wish I could’ve done or said but damn this one hurts man,” he wrote.

David Fononga was fatally shot by police in Henderson after a stand-off. Photo / Facebook

Police shot Fononga outside the Henderson Police Station on Friday after he shot at police officers and attempted to rob a cash-in-transit Armourguard van at the Henderson Gull petrol station.

Terror-stricken residents ducked for cover as they watched in disbelief as the gunman pointed the barrel of his firearm out his car window and targeted police as he drove around West Auckland.

One witness described a furious “flurry of gunfire” as the incident was brought to an end outside the Henderson Police Station.

The rampage started with an attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A number of police cars were left riddled with pellets and one showed a blast hole near the driver’s wheel. At least one officer was injured taking evasive action to avoid being fired on.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the incident was an “inexcusable act of violence” where the man shot at police “at least seven” times and possibly members of the public.

Waitematā councillor Shane Henderson said the shooting had left the community on edge.

“Residents are really fearful, they’re anxious, and they want to be reassured they’re safe [after] the terrible shooting.

“At the same time, I think [residents] are really thankful that the police acted swiftly and controlled the situation without either officers or the public being hurt in such a dangerous situation,” he said.

“We need to wrap our arms around our loved ones and hold them close. Remember - we’re all a community together and we will get through this.”

Armed police positioned at a cordon surrounding Henderson Police Station. Photo / Alex Burton

Henderson said people were concerned about “trends around safety and crime” around the country.

“It’s something we have to get a handle on.

“I’m giving [police] space at the moment, but I’ve reached out today and hopefully we’ll connect when they’re ready to talk about the more preventative measures.”

Henderson had not spoken to the gunman’s family.

“I think it’s appropriate to give people space. They have lost a loved one, like everyone. I think it would be wrong of me at this stage to bowl into a situation like that.”

Fononga, aged in his mid-20s, was already known to police. He had charges relating to drugs and violence, Hassan said.

Police were reviewing the incident, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified as well as WorkSafe.