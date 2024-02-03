Helicopters, trucks attend scrub fire in Far North

Two fire trucks from Mangōnui were at the scene. Photo / Otago Daily Times

By RNZ

Two helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets are on their way to a large scrub fire near Doubtless Bay in the Far North.

The blaze, in 1.5ha of pines and dense scrub at Taemaro Bay, was reported just before 11am.

Northern fire communications manager Michael Anderson said two fire trucks from Mangōnui were at the scene with more on the way from the Karikari rural brigade.

It is understood firefighters are protecting homes but the wind is light and flames are spreading slowly.

The cause of the fire is unclear.