Helicopters, fresh ground crews fighting Far North bushfire

A large bush fire broke out yesterday at Waiharara, north of Kaitaia yesterday. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Helicopters with monsoon buckets and fresh crews on the ground are continuing to fight a bush fire in the Far North.

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon at Waiharara, north of Kaitaia, and has burnt through 300 hectares.

It has been burning since yesterday afternoon when more than 40 firefighters and seven helicopters were deployed.

Today around 20 firefighters, along with helicopters (six with monsoon buckets and one as a coordinating platform), are working to put out the hot spots, Fire and Emergency said in a statement.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Mitchell Brown says, "The fire is now 80 percent contained as of 9:30am today, and it is expected to be 100 percent contained by tonight.

"Crews will continue to mop up the residual fires over the next two days.

"We are working closely with council, iwi, local orchard owners, Department of Conservation and the helicopter operators to manage this incident. We urge members of the public to stay away from the area for the time being."

Nearby areas Awanui and Karikari Peninsula are in a year-round restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mark Richards earlier said no one's been hurt and no properties are threatened because the fire is not near any housing.