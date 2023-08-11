A helicopter removing mangroves on Port Rd. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A major airlift has been happening on Whangārei Harbour, with a helicopter being used to lift out mangrove trees being removed to make way for a new marina.

Hundreds of mature mangroves have been cut down for Whangārei’s new $20 million Ōkara Marina and on Friday the mangroves were lifted out so the marina work can start.

The Whangārei Harbour Marina Management Trust, which is behind the marina project, said arborists have been walking through the mud by the Te Matau a Pohe bridge the past weeks cutting the mangrove trees.

The move angered environmentalists who campaigned against their removal 30 years ago. Northern Forest and Bird branch chairwoman Robbie Jones said the removal of the upper Whangārei Harbour mangrove forest for the new marina was disappointing. The bulk of the mangrove forest, which covers the equivalent of just under 1.5 rugby fields in the area, was cut down last week. Forest and Bird successfully campaigned against the forest’s removal in the ‘90s.

Sharron Beck, assistant marina manager for the trust, said the mangrove removal had raised public debate on both sides of fence.

“Whilst recognising the importance of our river’s mangrove ecosystem and understanding concerns being voiced about the removal of some mangroves, the portion being removed constitutes only 0.07 per cent of the broader Whangārei Harbour’s mangroves. An extensive environmental study was conducted as part of the resource consent process. The results indicated that the marine invertebrates in the area are not diverse, abundant, or rare, nor are there species of specific conservation interest. This result reinforced the decision to use this site compared to others close by,” Beck said.

Since being advised by Northland Regional Council that disposal of the mangroves was not specifically covered in the resource consent for the mud fill site at Kissing Point, hasty and well-considered alternatives had to be assessed, she said.

“It was decided that helicopter removal is the most efficient method. It would have least public disturbance in a short time at a similar cost than a difficult shoreside removal right beside a busy road. Road closures and lengthy traffic management could be avoided. The arborist has effectively used this method elsewhere in New Zealand.”

The trees are being lifted across to the new Port Rd round-about work site where the chipping machinery is processing them. Skyworks hopefully will finish the operation on Saturday.

“We understand human activity has an effect on our environment and are confident the project will find a balance by establishing new ecological values. The new sea wall will provide a new intertidal habitat, with voids ready to be colonised by invertebrates and small fish,” Beck said.

“It also has to be emphasised that neither the new Ōkara Marina nor the Town Basin Marina are run by the council; in fact, it is all managed by an independent non-profit trust. Earnings generated from this new marina will also be reinvested directly back into our local water sports community. Organisations like our rowing clubs, sea scouts, waka ama, sailing clubs, and school water sports teams benefit greatly from this support.”

She said with minimal environmental effects the new marina will bring many positives to Whangārei benefiting boaters and the general public through new jobs in Northland’s marine and tourism industry; increased funding to local water sports groups; $16 million investment into the local economy per year; an alternative to yachts navigating the opening bridge; welcoming low carbon international sailing tourists and an extension to the waterside Hātea Loop walk.

Dredging of the marina basin will start next week.



