Helicopter sent to serious crash between car and truck on Pyes Pa Road

A truck and car have crashed on Pyes Pa Rd. Photo / Supplied

A rescue helicopter has been sent to a serious crash involving a truck and a car on Pyes Pa Rd.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash between Turner St and Whataroa Rd about 8:52am.

There was a report of a person trapped in one of the vehicles.

The road is blocked with diversions in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter and an ambulance were on scene treating two people, one with serious injuries.

More to come.