Helicopter crash: Emergency services racing to Kaikoura

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Emergency services are racing to Kaikoura in North Canterbury after reports of a helicopter crashing on the coast.

The Herald understands police are on their way to the scene.

It is not clear if the crash is fatal.

Police said in a short statement that the helicopter had crashed on the beach near the Kekerengu Rivermouth, north of Kaikoura.



"Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12.40pm and are currently en route to the scene," a spokesperson said.

"At this early stage there is no confirmed information regarding the number of people who were on board the helicopter or any injuries sustained.



"An update will be provided as soon as more information is available."