The injured farm worker was airlifted to Wellington Hospital. Photo / File

A farm worker was seriously injured when he was struck by a piece of farming equipment in the South Wairarapa this morning.

A Wellington-based Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were called to the scene about 7.30am and were able to land close to the patient's location.

The man, a local, was flown to Wellington Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.