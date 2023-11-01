Thomas Orr has bounced back from a leg amputation two years ago to help establish Kaimanawa Alpine Adventures. Photo / Love Taupō

Thomas Orr has bounced back from a leg amputation two years ago to help establish Kaimanawa Alpine Adventures. Photo / Love Taupō

Just two years on from losing his leg in a life-threatening accident, Taupō helicopter pilot Thomas Orr is managing the launch of a heli-biking trail in the Kaimanawa Ranges.

On December 14, 2021, Orr was involved in a freak accident when a loader came off the trailer he was towing and rolled on to his left leg.

Alone on the rural Taharua Rd on State Highway 5 near Rangitaiki, he used his belt as a tourniquet to slow the blood loss.

His resourcefulness saved his life but the leg could not be repaired and was amputated above the knee in hospital.

Having worked as a pilot at Helisika for about three years before the accident, he was eager to get back to work as quickly as possible.

Amazingly, 28-year-old Orr took only a year out from flying, regaining his pilot’s licence on December 13, 2022, almost a year to the day since the accident.

The year in between was difficult and frustrating, he said.

“I’ve always been someone that picks things up really quick, so it was super frustrating because I couldn’t do things as fast as I wanted.

“There’s a long time after you lose your leg before you can start using a prosthetic.

“I’m not the sort of person who likes to sit around and wait for things to happen.

“We’re a summer season business, so I was determined to be back flying for that first summer season.”

With a lot of hard work, frequent physiotherapy appointments in Taupō and visits to the Artificial Limb Service in Tauranga, Orr soon found himself back on track.

Alongside getting back to his pilot work, he took on an additional challenge in overseeing the establishment of a heli-biking trail business, set to open on November 27.

Kaimanawa Alpine Adventures will fly intermediate and advanced riders to the brand-new, purpose-built downhill track in the foothills of the Kaimanawa Ranges.

The 22km, grade 3 run is the North Island’s only private trail of its kind, beginning with panoramic views before winding through native bush.

Orr said the trail was the culmination of many years of work, which began before his accident.

“It’s been a long time – it’s been about four or five years now.

“We didn’t get much done for a couple of years due to Covid.”

“The whole project has been my baby, everything from the initial funding to project managing it.”

The plans grew as they developed, particularly after the team secured a funding boost.

“Initially, we were just going to build the track and put a shipping container down there as a base.”

The land for the trail is owned by an iwi trust and, thanks to additional finance from the Provincial Growth Fund’s Whenua Māori fund, the organisers were able to go bigger than they initially planned.

“Once we secured some funding, we could build a proper base down there.”

Orr is excited to start flying clients to the trail but is also eyeing it up himself, once he gets some magnetic pedals to use with his prosthetic leg.

“I did a lot of riding before I lost my leg – I went down south and all around the show.

“It’s something I’m planning on getting back to.

“I’m gonna have to ride my own track.”

