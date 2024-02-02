Helensville homicide: Three more men charged with murder of Samuel Curle

Auckland University calls in the lawyers over Ashley Bloomfield scam, Australian officials to brief the Government on Aukus developments and why Airbnb could be forced to cut its services in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / DW / NZHerald

A further three men have been charged with the murder of a West Auckland man who was found injured on a highway near Helensville and died 20 days later.

Five men are now accused of murder in connection with the death of Samuel Curle, found critically injured on the Kaipara Coast Highway near Helensville in the middle of the night on November 6 last year.

One man, in his 60s, appeared in the Waitakere District Court on Friday charged with murdering Samuel Curle and failing to assist a detective in a search. Several supporters were present in the public gallery.

His lawyer Steven Lack sought and was granted interim suppression of name and other potentially identifying details, citing fair trial rights.

Judge Lisa Tremewan remanded the man in custody ahead of his next appearance in the Auckland High Court on February 28.

Police say the man in his 60s was found at a property in Massey earlier on Friday and arrested alongside a 17-year-old, who is also charged with murder and was set to appear in the Waitakere District Court later that day.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said detectives from the Waitematā CIB had travelled to Christchurch to arrest a third man, aged 31. He is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday charged with murder.

Samuel Curle, 36, was found on Auckland's Kaipara Coast Highway in the middle of the night on November 6. He died 20 days later.

His arrest came shortly after two other men accused of the murder made their first appearance in the Auckland High Court following their arrests last year.

They pleaded not guilty and retained interim name suppression.

Curle, 36, was found on the Kaipara Coast Highway near Helensville in the middle of the night on November 6 last year.

He died in hospital after just under three weeks in a coma, and the two men were charged with murder on December 19.

“Police are continuing to provide support to Mr Curle’s family at this difficult time,” Detective Inspector Williams said.

“While we hope these arrests bring closure to both his whānau and the community, our investigation remains ongoing.

“We cannot rule out further arrests or charges as our enquiries continue.”

Police reiterated their appeal for information in relation to Curle’s death, asking anyone with information to come forward via the 105 phone line or online, quoting file number 231106/4405.

