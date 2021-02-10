'He'd give the shirt off his back to anyone': Councillor's emotional tribute to brother killed in Hastings crash

Fili Alainuuese, left, who died in a crash in Hastings on Wednesday, with his older brother Peleti Oli. Photo / Supplied

A young father who died in a crash in Hastings has been remembered as talented musician and sportsman, who'd give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Fili Alainuuese died in a single-vehicle crash on Ormond Rd, also known as Oak Avenue, in Twyford, Hastings, on Wednesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old has been remembered by his older brother Peleti Oli as a loving father, with his whole life ahead of him.

Peleti, a Flaxmere councillor, said Fili honoured their other brother Someh, who passed away in 2012, through his hop-hop music.

"He was a great sportsman back in high school having played rugby, volleyball and basketball. But the thing he loved most was music," he said.

"Fili and Someh were very close and he certainly found it tough to continue life without his brother. But, he dedicated his time to his music and lived the memories of Someh through his music."

Peleti said one of his brother's greatest achievements growing up was winning a national under-14s basketball tournament with his school.

The former Flaxmere Primary School student also leaves behind his daughter Lavena.

Peleti said while Fili was no longer with the mother of his child, his brother loved his whanau and those closest to him.

"He was very humble and loyal to those that he loved, and loved his family very dearly," he said.

Two women in their 20s were also injured in the crash on Ormond Rd, aka Oak Avenue in Twyford, Hastings, on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

"He never got the chance to settle down. He was still very young and still trying to find his career path in life - but he was taken too soon."

Fili lived in Australia for a number of years, before making the move back to Hastings a few years ago.

Peleti said his brother always tried to support others through their struggles, while remaining positive.

"He'd give the shirt off his back to anyone and would always be the first to help out if anyone needed it," he said.

"He always supported others. He would always be the first guy to turn up if there was someone in need."

Peleti added: "He lived a good life socialising with his friends and having a good time. He always had a big smile and was humorous and loved to have a good laugh."

Two others sustained serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said two women, both in their 20s, remain in hospital - one in a serious condition and the other stable.