Heavy rain warning issued for Hawke’s Bay, including Esk Valley

Heavy rain is forecast for Hawke's Bay. Photo / MetService

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for flood-hit Hawke’s Bay.

On Thursday morning the forecaster upgraded its watch to an orange warning, with significant accumulations of rain expected in areas recently affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“A complex trough of low pressure remains over the North Island for the next few days before moving away to the south late Saturday, bringing rain with heavy falls and possible thunderstorms.”

A heavy rain watch remains in place for Gisborne and Wairarapa (including the Tararua District) and now also covers Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and western Bay of Plenty.

People were strongly urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, in case changes are made, or further areas were added.

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange

Impact: Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Area: Hawke’s Bay

Period: 48hrs from 10am Thu, 23 Feb - 10am Sat, 25 Feb

Forecast: Expect 150 to 200mm of rain about the ranges and also away from the ranges north of Hastings (this includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District), and 75 to 100mm elsewhere. The heaviest falls are likely from 3pm Friday, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h possible.