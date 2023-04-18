Heavy rain warning for Tararua Range

Heavy rain is expected until the early hours of Thursday. Photo / 123rf

MetService is warning of heavy rain in the Tararua Range over the rest of today and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Jessie Owen said the heavy rain was from a front on the lower North Island and between 100 to 130 mm was expected between now and 1am Thursday.

“The worst of it should be around the middle of the day,” she said.

The weather service was warning the rain could lead to slips and hazardous driving conditions.

Owen said the front might move a little further north but would weaken, so Hawke’s Bay might get some morning cloud and a few showers.

The region south of Hastings was expected to experience rain later tonight, but Thursday’s weather was forecast to be fine.