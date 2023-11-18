Heavy rain warning for ranges of Hawke’s Bay

A heavy rain warning is in place for the ranges around Hawke's Bay from Sunday night into Tuesday morning. Photo / MetService

Hawke’s Bay residents are being advised to stay on the alert as the region is subjected to a heavy lashing of rain over the next few days.

Rain watches and warnings are in place for Hawke’s Bay until early Tuesday morning, with 150mm of rain expected to fall over a 24-hour period from Sunday night near the Ruahine Ranges.

“The heavy rain warning is mainly for the ranges, so the Ruahines and other inland ranges of Hawke’s Bay. Much of the rest of the area is covered by a heavy rain watch, pretty much from Gisborne all the way down to Wairarapa just north of Carterton” MetService meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said.

“We say to be careful because rivers and streams can rise rapidly, and you can also get surface flooding and slips as well.”

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group posted said on social media the rainfall would likely be around one in five-year levels, and that its widespread nature could see a “small to moderate” rise in river levels.

“A concern will be erosion of riverbanks and bridge abutments from a constant minor flow for many hours,” a post read.

“In Central Hawke’s Bay, this widespread rain may cause surface flooding and roading issues.”

Murdoch said the warning area would see accumulations of 120-150mm of rain, however, the areas under watch would not see this much.

“There is a small low-pressure system moving across the north of NZ, which is directing a moist easterly flow to the east coast. All that onshore wind is dragging a whole lot of moisture and rain to the exposed region.”

Wind won’t likely reach watch or warning criteria, Murdoch said.

“There will be moderate to fresh winds by the looks of things.”

She said things won’t really start to properly ease until Thursday, but the weather looks to be getting less intense as the days go by.

“It will become a bit more showery on Tuesday, but there is still that easterly flow with some pressure coming in.”

Temperatures will stay in the mid-teens overnight, with some days seeing the barometer reach the early 20s.

“There might be some sticky nights over the next few days,” Murdoch said.

People were encouraged to keep up to date with the latest weather forecasts and keep looking at the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group social media pages for further updates.

Those concerned about surface ponding should contact their local council, and check Waka Kotahi’s website for the latest information on road closures.

