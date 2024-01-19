Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

The heaviest rain in a deluge set to hit Westland is now expected to arrive on Friday evening.

Officials are trying to work out whether to evacuate homes before dark as a precaution.

A heavy rain red warning is in place for the region, until Saturday morning, with 500 to 700 mm of rain expected to accumulate about the ranges, and 100 to 200 mm about the coast.

St John said it was closely monitoring the weather on the West Coast and deployed a command unit and a welfare camper to support its team there.

“This is being co-ordinated by our Major Incident Support Team. Two managers from Canterbury are also travelling to support our response,” St John said.

Waiho River bridge. Photo / Tess Brunton, RNZ

Sandbags were being handed out on the streets of Hokitika yesterday and Civil Defence staff from across the South Island were pulled in as locals prepared for the massive deluge from an atmospheric river of moisture.

Civil Defence mobilised staff and resources as “a month’s worth of rain in one day” began falling on the West Coast yesterday - and while 80mm had already been recorded, the heaviest downpours were tipped for this morning.

Westland Mayor Helen Lash said Friday afternoon’s rain levels will be critical for the region from Haast to Hokitika, with another 300mm of rain expected in the ranges on top of what has already fallen. The worst of it is expected between 10pm Friday and 6am Saturday.

West Coast Emergency Management Group controller Te Aroha Cook warned residents and visitors to not get complacent.

A few watches and warnings today. Most associated with the front causing the heavy rain in Westland.



Looking ahead a rain watch has also been issued for the Gisborne area, where we are expecting a new feature to arrive on Sunday.

For full details check https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/tSVzwdtIKT — MetService (@MetService) January 18, 2024

Emergency services also have additional staff in Franz Josef, Haast, Hokitika and Greymouth.

This morning the Westland District Council said the Franz Josef’s Waiho River water level was 7.926m at 8.30am, increasing by 419mm per hour.

We're closely monitoring the weather on the West Coast and have deployed a command unit and a welfare camper to support our team there. This is being co-ordinated by our Major Incident Support Team. Two managers from Canterbury are also travelling to support our response. pic.twitter.com/XcFus6S5Pb — Hato Hone St John (@StJohnNZ) January 19, 2024

Waiho River has since reached its “first alarm level” said Cook, which is triggered at 8m. The water level is expected to peak at 2am tomorrow.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warned motorists against driving “unless you really need to” because of the risk of flooding.