Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino reveals what weather is in store across Aotearoa this Christmas, plus what’s ahead for the rest of summer. Video / NZ Herald / Niwa

Rain is set to blanket the country again today as Kiwis countdown a wet week in the lead-up to Christmas - although forecasters are optimistic settled weather could arrive in time for the big day.

In Auckland today, meanwhile, residents are waking to gloomy skies and temperatures already at 20C after a warm night.

The rain is expected to begin to fall by lunchtime and possibly become heavy in the afternoon as the city heads for a top of 23C, forecaster MetService said.

Tomorrow is looking like more of the same with a high of 24C and isolated showers in the morning becoming widespread in the afternoon.

Whangārei can expect similar conditions over Saturday and Sunday with heavier rainfall in the afternoons and tops of 24C on both days.

The same pattern is also expected in Hamilton and Tauranga with stronger, possibly heavier rain in the afternoons on Saturday and Sunday and highs ranging between 23C and 24C.

Rotorua residents can expect drizzle this morning to turn into possibly heavy rain this afternoon for a high of 22C before showers should clear tomorrow afternoon for another top of 22C.

Auckland has had a week of muggy weather. Photo / Greg Bowker

In the west, New Plymouth can expect morning drizzle to get heavier for a top of 21C today, with more rain on Sunday that should clear in the afternoon for a high of 22C.

Wellington is also set for drizzle and then heavier afternoon rain for a top of 20C, before experiencing a milder Sunday with showers and fine breaks and a top of 19C.

In the South Island, Christchurch is one of the only bright spots in the country as morning cloud gives way to a mainly fine Saturday with a top of 24C.

However, cloud and occasional rain should return on Sunday along with a high of 19C.

Further south, Invercargill has a heavy rain watch in place as heavy rainfall with hail and a chance of thunderstorms are forecast for this afternoon along with a high of 20C.

Occasional rain and a chilly top of 15C are then forecast for Sunday.

Dunedin residents are in for an equally bleak weekend, with heavy rain from afternoon and a top of 18C forecast today before Sunday is tipped to have occasional rain and a top of 15C.

Holidaymakers and residents in Queenstown can also expect possibly heavy showers around midday today along with a top of 22C before there are more heavy falls on Sunday afternoon, along with a top of 18C.

The weekend forecast comes as wet and muggy weather in the past week has dampened some Kiwis’ hopes of a sunny Christmas, but forecasters remain “optimistic” a shift is coming.

Things are set to improve when a high-pressure system moves up the country.

“As we get closer to Christmas settled weather is on the way … it should be improving in the middle part of next week and into Christmas,” Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said.

“I’m most optimistic for the South Island, still optimistic for the upper North Island, just not quite as much.

“We are going to see some warmer temperatures return … next week it’s maybe going to turn a bit cooler mid-week but heading to Christmas day it’ll be warming up.”

Brandolino said the latest spell of muggy weather wasn’t unexpected.

“We’ve been expecting an increase in humidity, especially for the North Island because of La Niña.

“As we continue through summer we’re going to see this east to northeast wind so that means places like Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay maybe even eastern Northland are going to be exposed to these winds and higher humidity.”

As for the coming summer months, Brandolino said Southland could expect more dry days than usual and warmer temperatures.

The North Island could expect some gloomy days but temperatures will likely remain warmer than average, especially at night.