Heavy rain and snow cause havoc in South Island

Flooding at White Stream, View Hill, north of Christchurch. Photo / Alicia Peebles

No evacuations have been needed during a deluge in Canterbury, but Civil Defence says people should be ready as the region braces for more rain this afternoon.

The region has suffered widespread surface flooding overnight, with roads in Ohoka, Rangiora and Cust some of the worst affected.

Flood signs are being put out, but Waimakariri District Council said driving conditions were hazardous and people should stay off the roads if possible.

Canterbury Regional Council said rivers were already up after heavy rain last night and warned some might flood today as rain continues.

“Our main rivers of focus are the Eyre, Cust, Cam, Ohoka. Flows are increasing towards the design capacity of these rivers and Civil Defence Emergency Management groups are monitoring these areas carefully,” the council said.

“The Ashley river is rising but is not expected to reach levels which threaten the flood protection scheme.

Flooding in Staveley, Canterbury. Photo / Jo Roxborogh

“The Okuku river may have localised out of river flooding, likely in the same areas that have seen these effects since 2021.”

Significant surface flooding and ponding was occurring throughout the region, the council said.

MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for Canterbury and Eastern Marlborough south of Ward from this morning until between 3am and 6am Monday.

Eastern Marlborough and Canterbury about and north of Cheviot can expect another 70 to 100mm of rain during this period. Rain was expected to fall as snow above 300 or 400 metres at first, but the snow level is likely to rise to above 1000 metres later this morning.

Ashburton District Council is reporting widespread flooding across the district. Photo / Ashburton District Council

People are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel. Photo / Ashburton District Council

Another 60 to 90 mm of rain is expected to fall in Canterbury south of Cheviot. Snow was expected above 600 metres in MacKenzie Basin at first, with the snow level rising above 1000 metres later this morning.

A heavy rain watch is in place for North Otago from this morning until 3am Monday.

MetService said from Tuesday through to early Thursday, a cold showery west to southwest flow would affect New Zealand.

On Wednesday, southwest gales are possible about coastal parts of the North Island and these could become severe about Northland and Auckland. Later on Thursday and Friday, a ridge of high pressure was likely to spread across the country, according to Met Service.

Several roads are closed in the South Island due to flooding and heavy snow.

🌧🟠🧦 The Canterbury region was socked in overnight, and it's expected to stay that way today.

This Rakaia Radar clip shows how consistent the rain has been.

Most locations in the region have recorded 40-60mm of rain between 8pm last night and 7am today, and more is expected. pic.twitter.com/TNu5BoqnSN — MetService (@MetService) July 22, 2023

South of Christchurch, on Banks Peninsula, State Highway 75 is closed between Birdlings Flat and Cooptown, due to severe weather conditions.

In South Canterbury, State Highway 8 is closed between Fairlie and Twizel, due to heavy snow.

Anyone who feels their home is at risk of being flooded should call 111 immediately.

Residents needing help to evacuate, or who live on a street where drains have overflowed, should contact their local council.

