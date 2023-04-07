Andrew Fulford stands in an area of the Karituwhenua Stream walkway, known as Fulford's Well, where arborists have removed trees. Photo / Supplied

Andrew Fulford stands in an area of the Karituwhenua Stream walkway, known as Fulford's Well, where arborists have removed trees. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings District Council’s attempts to clean up the Karituwhenua Stream walkway after Cyclone Gabrielle are being described by a neighbouring resident as “heavy-handed” and “cavalier”.

The popular Havelock North nature reserve was badly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, in large, because of fallen trees.

That caused a significant blockage to the stream and its ability to drain stormwater.

Areas of the Karituwhenua Stream remain blocked by debris. Photo / Paul Taylor.

The HDC is continuing to try and unblock the stream, while also felling trees deemed to be a “serious” public risk. The walkway is closed while arborists remove fallen and damaged trees.

The council’s initial investigation revealed “about 50 trees” needed removal , but there is no indication yet of the final number.

Colin Hosford, HDC public spaces and building assets manager, said: “The work programme started with the removal of tree trunks that posed high-risk blockages and has moved into the removal of all damaged trees along the full watercourse”.

“This work includes the removal of damaged trees that are still standing. These trees are in a heavily-compromised state and, if left in place, will pose a serious risk to people walking in the area and to nearby properties as, when they fall, they will risk compromising the function of the drainage reserve and the safety of those visiting the reserve.

“Karituwhenua is a much-loved reserve and Cyclone Gabrielle has caused a serious loss of tree stock, however the council’s first priorities are health and safety and protecting property.”

None of which satisfies Havelock North resident Andrew Fulford.

“That particular piece of the gully was in our family for a hundred years and we sold it in the 1980s and it got transformed into a stream reserve that has been very popular and has heritage value. The council just treats it in a cavalier fashion,” Fulford said.

Trees are still being felled and removed from the Karituwhenua Stream walkway. Photo / Paul Taylor.

“Some of these trees are 150-year-old oaks that anyone could see were salvageable, with a little bit of tree surgery, but they’ve just taken a very heavy hand.

“I think there’s a fair bit of paranoia that if a branch fell down and killed someone, the council would be sued. The risk of that, if a tree had been doctored properly, is just about zero.”

Fulford has had a robust ‘to and fro’ with council on the issue, but remains dissatisfied.

The council isn’t yet in a position to say if the affected areas of the reserve would be replanted or when the walkway will reopen.