Heavy downpours due to fall in Auckland, rain closes Tairāwhiti highway

Several parts of Auckland and the Bay of Plenty are next in the path of the heavy rain after it drenched Northland and Tairāwhiti earlier today.
MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, at 9pm today.
In Tairāwhiti, SH35 between Okitu and Ruatoria was closed around 4pm, according to Waka Kotahi, due to floods and heavy rain.
A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland which began at 8pm this evening and is expected to last until 5am tomorrow.
Between 9am and 5pm, Kaitaia received about 50mm of rain, with about 20mm falling within the hour from 11am to noon.
MetService warned a further 50-70mm of rain is expected to fall this evening, with peak rates of 15-25mm/h, particularly in the north and west. Thunderstorms are also possible.
By 4pm, 55mm of rain had been recorded in the Raukumara Range in northern Tairāwhiti, with most of it since noon, according to MetService.
A low-pressure system just to the west of Northland on Wednesday afternoon is responsible for the rain, which is predicted to gradually move across the northern part of the country through Saturday.
Along the North Island’s East Coast in Tolaga Bay, flooding has already impacted several roads. Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and slips and flooding were possible.
An orange heavy rain warning was issued for Gisborne about and north of Tolaga Bay at noon today and will last until 3pm tomorrow.
MetService anticipates the heaviest rainfall in northern Tairāwhiti. Up to 140mm might fall in the ranges between midday on Wednesday and mid-afternoon on Thursday, with up to 90mm on the coast.
There is a “high confidence” the heavy rain will linger into the weekend, MetService forecasts, with further heavy rain warnings likely.
MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the prolonged rainfall in Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Gisborne caused by the low-pressure system from the Tasman Sea may cause flooding and slips even if warning criteria were not reached.
A 35-hour heavy rain warning will come into effect for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty at 1am tomorrow and is expected to last until noon on Friday.
About 140-180mm of rain is expected, especially about the Coromandel Peninsula, with peak rates of 15-25mm/h.
Weather forecasting agency Niwa reported the storms impacting these areas would be strong, producing heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado.
Niwa also reported that 60,000 lightning strikes were recorded near the top of the country in the Tasman Sea.