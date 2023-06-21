Heavy downpours due to fall in Auckland, rain closes Tairāwhiti highway

Several parts of Auckland and the Bay of Plenty are next in the path of the heavy rain after it drenched Northland and Tairāwhiti earlier today.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, at 9pm today.

Heavy Rain Watch issued for Auckland, Great Barrier Is, Hawkes Bay, Manawatu, Marlborough, Taihape https://t.co/vKkh2sLuep — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 21, 2023

In Tairāwhiti, SH35 between Okitu and Ruatoria was closed around 4pm, according to Waka Kotahi, due to floods and heavy rain.

UPDATE 4:05PM

Due to heavy rain and flooding, SH35 is now CLOSED between Okitu and Ruatoria. Please avoid the area and delay travel through this section at this time. ^CS https://t.co/gArIvkEe9h pic.twitter.com/GOAZvtRxTe — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) June 21, 2023

A heavy rain warning is in place for Northland which began at 8pm this evening and is expected to last until 5am tomorrow.

Between 9am and 5pm, Kaitaia received about 50mm of rain, with about 20mm falling within the hour from 11am to noon.

MetService warned a further 50-70mm of rain is expected to fall this evening, with peak rates of 15-25mm/h, particularly in the north and west. Thunderstorms are also possible.

By 4pm, 55mm of rain had been recorded in the Raukumara Range in northern Tairāwhiti, with most of it since noon, according to MetService.

View from above 🛰️.



Low pressure spinning 🍥 to our west will spread rain & wind across the upper North Island today & tonight.



Forecasts https://t.co/WIN2hQ6EuY pic.twitter.com/favQaQOCLa — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 20, 2023

A low-pressure system just to the west of Northland on Wednesday afternoon is responsible for the rain, which is predicted to gradually move across the northern part of the country through Saturday.

Along the North Island’s East Coast in Tolaga Bay, flooding has already impacted several roads. Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said streams and rivers could rise rapidly, and slips and flooding were possible.

An orange heavy rain warning was issued for Gisborne about and north of Tolaga Bay at noon today and will last until 3pm tomorrow.

We just updated our Watches and Warnings. Northern Gisborne's Watch is now a Warning. New Watches for the Hawkes Bay Ranges and Marlborough.



Gisborne can expect more heavy rain on the weekend with further warnings likely.



Find all our warnings here https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/TKQShHZj0e — MetService (@MetService) June 20, 2023

MetService anticipates the heaviest rainfall in northern Tairāwhiti. Up to 140mm might fall in the ranges between midday on Wednesday and mid-afternoon on Thursday, with up to 90mm on the coast.

There is a “high confidence” the heavy rain will linger into the weekend, MetService forecasts, with further heavy rain warnings likely.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the prolonged rainfall in Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Gisborne caused by the low-pressure system from the Tasman Sea may cause flooding and slips even if warning criteria were not reached.

A 35-hour heavy rain warning will come into effect for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty at 1am tomorrow and is expected to last until noon on Friday.

About 140-180mm of rain is expected, especially about the Coromandel Peninsula, with peak rates of 15-25mm/h.

A line of heavy rain & possible thunderstorms is forecast to track across Northland on Wednesday ⚡️



Our high-res model shows amounts as high as 50mm in just a few hours which can cause surface flooding.



Thursday-Friday will be active in the northern & eastern North Island! ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/SjB8cs71w2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 20, 2023

Weather forecasting agency Niwa reported the storms impacting these areas would be strong, producing heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado.

Niwa also reported that 60,000 lightning strikes were recorded near the top of the country in the Tasman Sea.