Armed police were on the scene in Green Island, Dunedin following reports of a man with a firearm.
Police rushed to Shand St at 3.25pm today.
Cordons were established and the medical centre notified as a precaution while police searched the area.
A police spokesperson told the Herald “no one matching the description has been located, nor anything else of concern, and cordons have been stood down”.
A video surfaced on social media, showing multiple police monitoring the cordon at what appears to be a busy intersection.
One person commented, “we’re locked in at the doctors!”
Police said inquiries are ongoing.
