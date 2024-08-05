Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Heavily-armed police presence at Dunedin intersection after reports of man with firearm

Katie Oliver
By
Quick Read
Armed police cordoned off an area in Green Island, Dunedin following reports of a man with a firearm.

Armed police cordoned off an area in Green Island, Dunedin following reports of a man with a firearm.

Armed police were on the scene in Green Island, Dunedin following reports of a man with a firearm.

Police rushed to Shand St at 3.25pm today.

Cordons were established and the medical centre notified as a precaution while police searched the area.

Police cordoned off an area in Green Island, Dunedin following reports of a man with a firearm.
Police cordoned off an area in Green Island, Dunedin following reports of a man with a firearm.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesperson told the Herald “no one matching the description has been located, nor anything else of concern, and cordons have been stood down”.

A video surfaced on social media, showing multiple police monitoring the cordon at what appears to be a busy intersection.

One person commented, “we’re locked in at the doctors!”

Police said inquiries are ongoing.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand