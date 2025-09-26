Heartbreaking development for Wellington toddler with rare cancer

Troebner speaks about her son’s love for his little sister Aurora and how difficult it can be to watch them play together.
“I want him to grow up with his sister. He’s such an amazing big brother” she said.
The family has spent the last few months packing up and flying to Christchurch every few weeks for Magnus’ treatment.
I say ‘sweetie, I wish for you to die happy and healthy when you’re very old and wrinkly’. That’s my wish for him.
Neither parent wants to stay home in Wellington during the appointments in case the situation changes suddenly, Troebner said.
Ahead of his hospital days, Magnus gets upset, Troebner said.
“He says: ‘Oh, I don’t want to go there. It makes me feel wobbly and yucky’. And when we’re there, he’s already asking: ‘When are we going home’?
“Obviously as a parent you never want to give up,” she said.
“We, as parents, need to see how much more he can take. It’s just an impossible decision because you want to battle and you want to fight for him, but we also need to find a moment in time when we know that it’s enough.”
If the family decides to travel overseas in search of other treatments, it will most likely be to Barcelona.
A Givealittle fundraising page was set up a year ago to help pay for any treatment and costs incurred by the family - and it has raised more than $111,000.