Updated

Heartbreaking development for Wellington toddler with rare cancer

Vaimoana Mase
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mario Alcade San Martin and Diana Troebner with their children: Magnus, 3, and 5-month-old daughter Aurora. Photo / Supplied

Every day is a gift for Magnus Alcade-Troebner, 3, whose fight against a rare cancer has taken a hard turn.

Diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at the end of last year, the toddler underwent chemotherapy, followed by 12 hours of surgery to remove a tumour -

