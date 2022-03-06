5 March 2022 Viv Beck - Chief Executive at Heart of the City Auckland - has announced she is running in the Auckland City mayoral campaign race. video / Brett Phibbs

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck today launched her bid for the Auckland mayoralty, saying more than ever the Super City needs a mayor with the passion, determination and skills to get things done.

Beck is standing as an independent candidate with a pro-business, centre-Right agenda and is expected to be endorsed by National's de facto local body ticket in Auckland, Communities and Residents.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald ahead of the announcement, Beck echoed National's promise to scrap the 11.5 cents a litre regional petrol tax.

Viv Beck and National both promise to scrap the regional fuel tax. Photo / File

Her goal is to scrap it within 12 months, saying it is flawed because it penalises all people at the petrol pump and right now that is particularly problematic with inflation.

National leader Chris Luxon promised to scrap the tax in his State of the Nation speech at East Tamaki in Auckland yesterday .

Other policies from Beck have a National Party flavour, including getting tough on crime and recognising that a lot of people still need to use a car.

Beck announced her bid for the mayoralty in Cornwall Park at the statue for Sir John Logan Campbell, a former Mayor of Auckland described by his contemporaries as the 'father of Auckland'.

"This is an important time for Auckland and we must make the right choices now to get the best for our city in the years ahead.

National Christopher Luxon promised to scrap the regional fuel tax in a State of the Nation speech in Auckland yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

"There are many great things about our city. However, the reality is that we have crippling congestion, we have people stuck in a housing emergency and our streets are less safe. At the same time, Auckland has borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic with many of our small businesses and communities struggling to survive," she said.



Beck said Aucklanders cannot accept that the things promised for the supercity are as good as they get.



"Aucklanders deserve better. They deserve more say in decisions that affect them, transport that meets their needs, affordable housing and safe streets. They need to see that their rates are delivering value in their community.

"That's why I'm standing for Mayor – Auckland needs someone with local and central government experience, business understanding and someone who can work constructively with people to get the best results for Aucklanders.

"I will work across the many diverse communities in Auckland to earn their trust and confidence to do just that," said Beck.

Labour-endorsed candidate Efeso Collins welcomed Beck's announcement. Photo / File

Beck got a warm welcome from Efeso Collins, the Labour-endorsed candidate, following her announcement.

"I want to start by saying 'welcome Viv!' and I also want to acknowledge the entry of Leo Molloy, Craig Lord, Ted Johnson and Jake Law, to what I'm sure will be a fantastic campaign as we all strive to get this great city back on its feet and make it even better than before."

Collins said the election is bound to be a lively contest of ideas and having a range of candidates with wide experiences enables that.