Whanganui man Arch Roebuck was at the receiving end of an act of random kindness on May 17.

Whanganui man Arch Roebuck was at the receiving end of an act of random kindness on May 17.

Whanganui man Arch Roebuck was queueing to pay for his shopping at Countdown in Whanganui at 3.30pm on Friday, May 17 but he didn’t have to pay.

The woman ahead of him paid for his groceries instead. “I went to pay for my shopping, and the checkout lady said ‘It’s all paid for’,” said Roebuck.

“I didn’t even know the woman, it was a random act of human kindness. She’d long gone by the time I got out. I thought it was a huge, wonderful gesture. A friend of mine said they’d heard about things like this, but didn’t know anyone it had ever happened to.

“I would like to say thank you to the unknown person. I was flabbergasted that there are still so many people that have got a heart of gold,” he said.

Roebuck was a former owner of Suburban Motors at Castlecliff. The Whanganui Rugby Football Union’s patron, he was awarded in the past the Sport and Recreation Wanganui Volunteer Administrator of the Year award for 50 years of unlimited service to the Pirates Club.

He was 24 years on the Wanganui Rugby Union’s management committee, the union president in 1985 and 1987 (centennial year), a life member in 1981, and a patron from 2002 to the present day.