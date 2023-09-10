Armed police and emergency services have cordoned off a street in Te Atatu Peninsula this morning.

Armed police and emergency services have cordoned off a street in Te Atatu Peninsula this morning after reports of a serious attack.

Residents of Graham St said there were “heaps” of police in the street and they were all visibly armed.

People on the local Facebook page had seen police cars and ambulances “flying into Gloria Ave, hope everyone’s okay. Police cars and ambulances coming west on the motorway.”

Gloria Ave connects to Graham St and is near Rutherford College.

Another said they had noticed police on the same street at the weekend.

More to come.












