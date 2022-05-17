Health workers gathered earlier for a strike protest in front of Whangārei Hospital after failed pay negotiations with DHBs. Photo / Julia Czerwonatis

DHB administration and clerical workers are celebrating a historic pay equity settlement one day after a 24-hour strike.

The Public Service Association (PSA), which represents allied health workers, has been negotiating for the past 18 months for better pay for its 10,000 union members throughout New Zealand, with 342 allied health workers in Northland.

PSA national secretary Kerry Davies said the day will go down in history and is worth celebrating.

"PSA has been fighting for equal pay for work of equal value for women workers since 1913.

"The equal pay settlement for administration and clerical workers in DHBs is another step in a long journey. Each step has a concrete and inter-generational effect for the workers it covers, and that's worth celebrating," Davis said.

Minister of Health Andrew Little said the agreement was "hugely significant" and will give pay rises to hospital administration and clerical workers across the country.

"Negotiating pay-equity agreements can be challenging, involving complicated processes to establish how much pay rates are affected by the fact that most of the people working in jobs are women," Little said.

PSA national sector leader Sue McCullough said thousands of workers mainly women will receive pay that recompenses labour, not gender.

"Pay equity will change the lives of many of these workers, with some to receive pay rises of up to 40 per cent. Not all roles within the sector have been underpaid as significantly as others, so pay rises will vary."

Meanwhile, union delegate and long-time advocate for pay equity Nancy Mc Shane said the announcement brought tears to her eyes.

"Settlement of this equal pay claim is another important step towards true equality for all women in Aotearoa and will be profoundly transformational in the lives of my DHB Admin colleagues," she said.