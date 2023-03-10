Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

People are being warned to avoid the water at Te Weta Bay and the Okere Arm at Lake Rotoiti after health warnings were issued.

The Te Weta Bay warning was issued today and the warning for Okere Arm last month.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Lynne Lane said people should avoid “any activity” that results in contact with the water at either location.

Contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae could lead to asthma and hay fever attacks for some people.

It can also cause skin rashes, upset stomachs, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Warning signage would be erected at Te Weta Bay.

Lane said to keep an eye out for signs of algal blooms if people were using the lakes in the region.

“Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals.

“If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.”

The health warning was based on water test results and visual observations provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council which indicated an extensive algal bloom throughout that area of the lake.