Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Health NZ pays close to $900,000 for Hawke’s Bay voluntary redundancies, PSA warns of risk to patients

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Aged care CPR debate, Auckland's St James Theatre gets funding, Andrew Tate leaves Romania, and Gene Hackman passes away in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald
  • Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora paid $896,442 to 23 Hawke’s Bay staff for voluntary redundancies, amid wider national payouts.
  • The Public Service Association (PSA) claims the cuts risk patients’ lives and harm healthcare services.
  • A survey of 1200 healthcare workers revealed significant concerns about the impact of these cuts.

Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora has paid close to $900,000 to Hawke’s Bay staff who took voluntary redundancy as part of nationwide cuts to the health system.

Health NZ is trying to cut $660 million in 2025 through voluntary redundancies, the “consolidation of roles” and “streamlining” departments such

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand