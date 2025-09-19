Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Health NZ asks ERA to set doctors’ pay in unprecedented public sector move

RNZ
3 mins to read

Health NZ is applying to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to set terms with senior doctors. Photo / Ruth Hill, RNZ

Health NZ is applying to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to set terms with senior doctors. Photo / Ruth Hill, RNZ

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

Getting the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to decide pay and conditions for senior doctors may be the circuit-breaker needed to end the impasse, according to one legal expert.

In a move that is unprecedented for the public sector, Health NZ is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save