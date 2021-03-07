Headhunters gang members arrested after drugs and guns seized in Christchurch

Two patched members of the Headhunters gang, as well as a prospect, have been arrested after a bust in Christchurch.
Authorities were on alert on Sunday after reports of two Mercedes driving dangerously in central Otago.
Information received by police suggested they were headed to Picton.
However, at 11.30pm both vehicles were located at an address in Christchurch, Canterbury Metro Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.
After a search of the property, police found two firearms, methamphetamine and cannabis.
"Two of those arrested were patched members of the Headhunters, while the other was a gang prospect."
A 47-year-old man will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday charged with possession of methamphetamine.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis, and a 37-year-old man with obstructing Police.
They are both due to appear in court on Wednesday.
Further charges are being considered.