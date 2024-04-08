Te Awamutu College Head Students 2024 are, from left: Avé Culpan, Xavier Scott, Ruben Kasper, Sienna Sanders. Photo / Dean Taylor

Student leadership at Te Awamutu College is in good hands with the appointment last year of the Head Students and Board of Trustees Student Representative, joined this year by committee, house and academic leaders.

Head students for 2024 are Avé Culpan, Sienna Sanders, Ruben Kasper and Xavier Scott.

Representing the student body on the BoT is Millie Thackray.

In charge of the school’s committees are Olivia Bell (Ball), Francis Palaganas (Health), Abbie Carmichael (SADD), Sophie Dale (Sport), Sienna Sutton (Environment), Olivia Hopping (Culture), Sophie Yarndley (Service) and Milly Chambers (Hokioi).

School Committee heads for 2024, from left: Olivia Bell (Ball), Francis Palaganas (Health), Abbie Carmichael (SADD), Sophie Dale (Sport), Sienna Sutton (Environment), Olivia Hopping (Culture), Sophie Yarndley (Service). Absent: Milly Chambers (Hokioi). Photo / Dean Taylor

The House Leaders and deputies are Kikorangi: Ellie Morrison, Jesse Ramsey, Sophie Dale, Josh Chisholm; Kōwhai: Martha Newland, Rylan Bell, Olivia Bell, Tawhaki Waaka; Pōhutukawa: Sienna Sutton, Keelan La Master, Kyla Aymes, Jaoquin Burke; Pounamu: Manasseh Morgan, Fynn Clements, Georgie Rewha, Kryton Collett.

On Thursday, April 4 Te Awamutu College held the Academic Excellence Evening at Vilagrad Winery where 79 students received their medallions.

This year 233 students, parents, caregivers, extended family members, staff and board members gathered to celebrate the students’ success, socialise and enjoy Vilagrad’s fare.

2023 Year 11 Gold and Distinction Medallion Recipients, from left: Alex West, Luke Hibbert, Faith Still, Libby Haynes, Erika Ballantine, Blake Gower, Dejah Stojanovic-Stark, Daniel Hoskin, Emily Brier, Ellice Downard, Ruth Downs, Danielle Port. Absent: Eva Davis, Teyla Wetere, Joban Dhaliwal, Naomi Martin, Joshua Marais. Photo / Dean Taylor

Students earned a Gold (50 — 59), Silver (30 - 49) or Bronze (20 — 29) Medallion for achieving NCEA Excellence Credits. Gold with Distinction can be gained by achieving 60 plus credits at Excellence level.

Topping Year 11 was Dejah Stojanovic-Stark who earned 109 Excellence Credits at NCEA Level 1 and at the top of Year 12 was Avleen Kaur who earned 87 Excellence Credits at NCEA Level 2.

They received blazers to wear throughout the year.

2023 Year 12 Gold with Distinction Medallion Recipients, from left: Avé Culpan, Avleen Kaur, Casey Dixon. Photo / Dean Taylor

Senior student leaders

Head student Avé Culpan is studying Sports Science, Sport Elite, Extension English, Chemistry and Biology. She worked hard for the past two years to pass NCEA Levels 1 and 2 with Excellence and looks forward to pushing herself further this year and making the most of all opportunities that come her way.

She loves sport and has played rugby, hockey, netball and basketball for Te Awamutu College. Avé captained the basketball and hockey girls’ development teams.

She also enjoys creative arts and enjoys drawing, painting and playing guitar.

Avé plans to be the best Head Student she can be, as well as excelling in sport and academic areas.

Next year’s plan is to study first-year health science in medical school.

Sienna studies English, Mathematics & Statistics, History, Geography and Sport Elite and has achieved Levels 1 and 2 NCEA to a high standard.

Sport is a crucial part of her life, and she strives to find a good balance between sport, study, social and leadership.

She has played volleyball since Year 9 in both TAC junior and senior premier teams and made the Waikato U17 team in 2022 and 2023. She also plays for TAC girls’ First XV and represented Waikato U16 in 2022 and 2023.

Sienna also plays premier netball and has been a representative player from a young age.

She plans to carry out her Head Student duties in a way that she is a role model to other students, achieve NCEA Level 3 to gain entrance to university, further develop her skills as an athlete and enjoy her final year of high school.

Ruben is taking Physics, Mathematics with Calculus, Accounting, Geography and Outdoor Education and has gained Levels 1 and 2 for NCEA through a balance of school, work and sports.

He enjoys a range of sports, having played Basketball in Years 11 and 12 and Premier Lacrosse last year and looks forward to continuing Lacrosse this year and picking up Rugby for my final year of College.

One of his main hobbies is mountain biking and he competes in enduro races.

His focus for the year is achieving NCEA Level 3 to a high standard and enjoying his final year.

SCHOOL House leaders for 2024 are, from left: Kikoranga: Ms Lucy Clapcott, Ellie Morrison, Jesse Ramsey, Sophie Dale, Josh Chisholm; Kōwhai: Martha Newland, Rylan Bell, Olivia Bell, Mrs Sarah Watson, Tawhaki Waaka (absent); Pōhutukawa: Sienna Sutton, Leelan La Master, Kyla Aymes, Jaoquin Burke, Mrs Louise Pryor; Pounamu: Manasseh Morgan, Fynn Clements, Georgie Rewha, Kryton Collett, Miss Jessica Pirie. Photo / Dean Taylor

Xavier Scott studies Geography, History, Sports Science, Sport Elite and Outdoor Education. He has attained NCEA Levels 1 and Level 2 and plans to pass Level 3.

Last year he was a member of the 1st XV and he hopes to retain his position and also retain the Waipā Cup against Cambridge High School - for a four-peat.

Xavier’s goals for 2024 are to fulfil his role as a Head Student, make the most of his last year of school and achieve a good balance between work and play.

Te Awamutu College Board of Trustees student representative Millie Thackray.

BoT representative Millie takes History, Geography, Mathematics and Statistics, Extension English and Outdoor Education. She obtained NCEA Level 1 with Merit and passed Level 2 and is working hard to pass NCEA Level 3.

She enjoys several sports and looks forward to another season of Lacrosse - her seventh - and possibly joining a school hockey team.

Millie wants to make the most of her final year at Te Awamutu College and take in all the wonderful opportunities this school has to offer.

She will give her best to the role of Student Representative while encouraging and inspiring others.