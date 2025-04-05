A senior member of the Head Hunters, centre, moved to Dubai last year but was arrested on his return to New Zealand in April 2025 and charged with drug offending. Photo / Supplied
A high-ranking member of the Head Hunters motorcycle gang has been sharing photographs online about his new life in Dubai.
Police have been investigating the gang boss and his associates for several years.
He was arrested at Auckland International Airport earlier this week and charged with serious drug offending.
An influential member of the Head Hunters living in luxury overseas was arrested as he tried to return to New Zealand earlier this week and charged with serious drug offending, the Herald can reveal.
Photos and videos posted to social media show the gang member, in his 30s,living in Dubai where he can be seen shopping for designer clothes, driving expensive cars, and enjoying holidays with his family and friends.
The gang boss has previously taken members of his club on a round-the-world trip in which they travelled in business class to various international tourist destinations.
The senior Head Hunter has publicly attributed his success to working hard and starting his own legitimate companies.
But for several years, the police have suspected that he was making money from a different kind of business.
In February, detectives laid charges in the Manukau District Court which alleged that he had supplied methamphetamine as far back as January 2023, money laundering of $400,000, and participated in an organised criminal group.
However, the prosecution was kept quiet so the police National Organised Crime Group could seek an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ and work with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to extradite him back to New Zealand to stand trial.
The extradition process can take months, if not years. But earlier this week, the police were caught by surprise when the principal target of the covert investigation returned to New Zealand of his own accord.
“The evidence in this case traverses much of Mr Doyle’s adult life,” wrote Justice Peter Andrew in a 154-page judgment released in August.
“For much of the last two decades, he has lived beyond the reach of the law; his attitude to the law appears to be one of cynical disregard.”
Unless later overturned by the Court of Appeal, the judgment means Doyle must sell the five Auckland properties he controls, including the East chapter pad at Marua Rd, to pay a $14.8 million profit forfeiture order.
A further $275,000 in cash found at the pad was also forfeited.
