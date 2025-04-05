But for several years, the police have suspected that he was making money from a different kind of business.

In February, detectives laid charges in the Manukau District Court which alleged that he had supplied methamphetamine as far back as January 2023, money laundering of $400,000, and participated in an organised criminal group.

However, the prosecution was kept quiet so the police National Organised Crime Group could seek an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ and work with authorities in the United Arab Emirates to extradite him back to New Zealand to stand trial.

The extradition process can take months, if not years. But earlier this week, the police were caught by surprise when the principal target of the covert investigation returned to New Zealand of his own accord.

He had flown back to attend a funeral, but was instead greeted by police waiting at the Auckland International Airport.

He was arrested and appeared in court on Wednesday to face further charges of importing and supplying methamphetamine, a Class-A drug, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

There was also a further charge of conspiring with fellow Head Hunters to import methamphetamine. He was denied bail but was granted interim name suppression.

A supporter sitting in the public gallery took a photograph of him standing in the dock at the Manukau District Court, which is against court rules.

Several other members of the Head Hunters have been arrested and charged with drug dealing offences in recent months as part of the same covert investigation.

A senior member of the Head Hunters, centre, moved to Dubai last year but was arrested on his return to New Zealand in April 2025 and charged with drug offending. Photo / Instagram

The police investigation is the latest of many that have targeted members of the notorious outlaw motorcycle gang for drug dealing over the past two decades.

In a recent landmark decision, a High Court judge declared that the Head Hunters were an organised criminal group and the leader of the gang’s East chapter, Wayne Doyle, sat at the top.

As a result of his influential position, the judge found, Doyle reaped a financial reward from the crimes committed by the gang’s members and laundered the money through a charitable trust.

Members of the Head Hunters gang posing poolside at their hotel in Cambodia on a previous trip. Their leader, centre, was arrested flying into Auckland this week and charged with drug offences. Photo / Instagram.

“The evidence in this case traverses much of Mr Doyle’s adult life,” wrote Justice Peter Andrew in a 154-page judgment released in August.

“For much of the last two decades, he has lived beyond the reach of the law; his attitude to the law appears to be one of cynical disregard.”

Unless later overturned by the Court of Appeal, the judgment means Doyle must sell the five Auckland properties he controls, including the East chapter pad at Marua Rd, to pay a $14.8 million profit forfeiture order.

A further $275,000 in cash found at the pad was also forfeited.

Inside the Head Hunters East chapter headquarters in 232 Marua Rd, Ellerslie. The property is at the centre of a police investigation which led to a High Court judge making a $15m ruling against the gang's leader. Photo / Jason Dorday

