According to a report released today by deputy health and disability commissioner Rose Wall, an ambulance arrived at her home with a paramedic and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
The paramedic gave the woman 5mg of adrenaline through a nebuliser, then 0.5mg was administered intramuscularly (IM) by the woman’s neighbour who was an off-duty nurse, under the supervision of the paramedic.
She went on to tell the HDC that after the third dose of adrenaline was given she heard someone say something along the lines of ‘”too much adrenaline”.
The woman recalled feeling “incredible pain in her brain and chest” and telling her husband: “I think I am going to die.”
Following an investigation into whether the ambulance service provided the woman with the appropriate standard of care, Wall found the paramedic and EMT had breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights.
According to her report, the EMT was not qualified to administer medication intravenously and had acted outside of her scope of practice.
It then took three hours for medical staff to understand why the patient had gone into cardiac arrest because no one, except the EMT who had administered it, knew it had been given intravenously.
The paramedic told the HDC she remembered handing the syringe to the EMT and telling her it was for the nebuliser, while the EMT said she was only told to administer it.
The paramedic also said that she assumed the EMT would know to use the nebuliser because she wasn’t qualified to administer it intravenously.
However, the EMT said she felt she was unable to seek clarification from her superior, who was busy with other tasks at the time.
“[The paramedic handed me an unlabelled syringe and] did not state the drug, the route, the dose or any other information at that moment as required by [ambulance service] procedures,” she told the HDC.
“I have identified that at that moment I was frozen … I felt powerless, I did what I was told and I could not interrupt the authority figure on the phone.”
