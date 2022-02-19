Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hayden Munro: Anti-vaccine mandate protesters' cause being hijacked by right-wing fringe

5 minutes to read
This protest movement has featured much more than just opposition to mandates and has become a place where violent rhetoric is accepted. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

This protest movement has featured much more than just opposition to mandates and has become a place where violent rhetoric is accepted. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

NZ Herald
By Hayden Munro

OPINION

I was in the cafe at New Plymouth Airport when I got the call that there had been a major terrorist attack at a mosque in Christchurch.

I had spent the day on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.