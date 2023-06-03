Hawks rammed again ahead of hopes for season’s first home win

The Hawks last NBL win at home, against Canterbury Rams in August last year. Saturday's second loss to the Rams this season backgrounds the Hawks bid to bag a first home win in 2023 next Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawks last NBL win at home, against Canterbury Rams in August last year. Saturday's second loss to the Rams this season backgrounds the Hawks bid to bag a first home win in 2023 next Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Taylor Bay Hawks have had another turn in a topsy-turvy Sal’s men’s national basketball league season

With a 15-points drubbing in a high-scoring match against Canterbury Rams in Christchurch tonight.

The Rams won 112-97, having also beaten the century against the Hawks with a 110-103 in a triple-overtime drama in Napier on April 20.

The April result was the second home loss for the Hawks after starting with two away wins, and the latest effort, after wins away in Dunedin and Invercargill on successive nights a week earlier means the Hawks will return to the home court at the Pettigrew.Green Arena next Saturday playing Franklin Bulls in a Hawks season so far of 12 matches for five wins, all away from home.

But while the Rams posted third-equal highest score of the season, the Hawks’ contribution was also third third highest score.

But tonight they never once had the lead, although with the Rams leading 24-22 at the end of the first quarter the Hawks did level soon afterwards.

It was then the Rams took charge, opening the gap to 24 points at 55-31 the midway break, which proved too much for the Hawks with the margin remaining at the end of the third quarter at 84-60, before the Hawks made some moves to cut into the deficit with a 37-28 final 10.

Ethan Rusbatch top-scored for the Hawks with 26, all but two coming from eight three-point successes from 12 attempts, while Tevin Brown hit 30 points for the Rams, but with just one success from seven longer-range attempts.

The Hawks’ last home win in the NBL was against the Canterbury Rams in the last round of the regular season last year, booking a place in the 2022 playoffs which ended for the Hawks a match later in a quarterfinal.

Next Saturday’s game offers a chance to make it two-from-two this season against the Bulls, whom the Hawks beat 84-79 in the season-opener in Pukekohe on April 7.